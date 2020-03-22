Lewis Hamilton self-isolating after attending same function as others who have COVID-19

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says he is self-isolating but largely as insurance rather than fearing he has coronavirus. (Photo: AFP/William West) The 35-year-old Briton said he decided to self-isolate because he had been at the same function in London that actor Idris Elba and Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau attended earlier this month. Elba and Gregoire-Trudeau subsequently both tested positive for COVID-19. “I want to let you know that I am doing well,” Hamilton said in a statement. “There has been speculation about my health, after I was at an event where two people later tested positive for coronavirus. “I have zero symptoms and it has now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris. I have been in touch with Idris and happy to hear he is OK. “I did speak to my doctor and double checked if I needed to take a test but the truth is, there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when I wasn’t showing any symptoms at all.” Hamilton has been in isolation since last Friday. The start of the Formula One season has… Read full this story

