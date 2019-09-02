Vinamilk makes it to Forbes Asia’s Best Over A Billion list

A factory of Vinamilk (Source: Vinamilk) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s biggest dairy producer Vinamilk has made it to Forbes Asia’s inaugural Best Over A Billion list, which spotlights 200 top-performing listed companies across Asia-Pacific with revenues of 1 billion USD or more. Mai Kieu Lien, General Director of Vinamilk, said that in the context that technology companies are dominating the rankings, the above result is a remarkable effort of food businesses, including Vinamilk. The Forbes’s search started with a pool of 3,200 listed companies in the Asia-Pacific region with 1 billion USD or more in revenue in their latest financial year. Contenders were ranked by a battery of more than a dozen metrics, including average five-year sales, operating income growth, return on capital, and projected growth over the next one to two years. Those having the highest composite score earned a place in the final list of 200. The six others from Vietnam in Forbes Asia’s inaugural Best Over A Billion list, besides Vinamilk, are Masan, Thegioididong, Sabeco, Vietjet Air, Vinamilk, Techcombank, and Vingroup. According to Forbes, Vinamilk’s revenues in the last financial year topped over 2.2 billion USD while market capitalisation was over 9 billion USD. The company also made it to some renowned rankings in Vietnam. Vinamilk topped the Forbes Vietnam’s list of 50 largest listed companies, and won the top position in Forbes Vietnam’s top 50 brands in 2019, with its brand value exceeding 2.2 billion USD. In July, the state-owned dairy producer was the only Vietnamese company… [Read full story]